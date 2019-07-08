Maxi Gomez set to join West Ham this summer

Maxi Gomez is apparently heading to the Premier League with West Ham United.
According to Faro De Vigo’s report (translated by Sportwitness), the Hammers have agreed to pay Maxi Gomez’s €50m release clause and the player’s agent wants him to move to England.
Valencia are keen on the player as well but the report claims that Gomez’s future is in England. It seems that his agent has played a big role in the potential transfer.
West Ham are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements and Gomez would be a quality signing for Manuel Pellegrini’s side.
The 22-year-old managed to score 13-goals in La Liga despite not being the focal point of Celta’s attack. He will improve with time and he could turn into a star for West Ham.
The likes of Anderson, Lanzini and Fornals are fantastic creators and they will help him score more goals as well.
The young Uruguayan has the playing style to succeed in England and it will be interesting to see whether West Ham announce the transfer in the coming weeks.
They have been linked with the La Liga striker for a while now and it seems that the saga is nearing its conclusion.