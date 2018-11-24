Maurizio Sarri raves about Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen

Tottenham Hotspur will face London rivals Chelsea in the Premier League clash on Saturday at Wembley after the international break.
The Blues find themselves one place and a point above Spurs in the Premier League. Therefore, the derby presents a good opportunity for Spurs to leapfrog their rivals.
Ahead of the match, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has revealed his admiration for Spurs midfielder Christen Eriksen.
Eriksen, who joined Spurs in 2013, has established himself as a key player for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, and the Chelsea boss, admittedly, is an admirer of the Dane’s talents.
Sarri said to the Mirror: “Kane is the best English striker at the moment, but I like very much Eriksen.
“He is a very smart player, a very technical player. He’s able to play in midfield and, at the same moment, score eight or nine goals in a season.”
Eriksen’s future has come under speculation in recent months, but the Danish midfielder has revealed time and again that he is happy at Spurs.
Recently, Pochettino has also confirmed that the club are actively looking to tie the midfielder down on a long term deal.
The 26-year-old has made six starts in the Premier League this season, and has registered two assists already. He is expected to start for Spurs against the Blues at Wembley.