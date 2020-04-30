Mauricio Pochettino would like Tottenham return in future

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has hinted that he could return to the club in future.
The Argentine revealed that he has unfinished business at the club.
He said (via Football London): “It was an amazing journey that finished in a way no one, of course, wanted it to finish. But deep in my chest, in my soul, in my heart I am sure our way will cross again.
“From the day that I left the club, my dream is to one day be back and finish the work we didn’t finish.
“It was an amazing journey, we were so close to winning the right trophies, the Premier League and the Champions League… we were so close.
“We are stuck in this way now, of course, I am looking forward to moving on and I am so motivated for the next project.
“But deep inside I would like one day to be back because I think this club is special. The fans are so special.
“Before I die I want to manage Tottenham and try to win one title if possible because I want to feel what it means to win one title with Tottenham.
“The fans are amazing and the love we received was amazing and that is a good opportunity to pay back all the love they showed us from day one.”
Pochettino did a wonderful job at Spurs but he failed to win a trophy with them. He will be itching to fix that in future.
The former Spurs boss has now been linked with a move to Newcastle United and it will be interesting to see if takes up the challenge.
Tottenham came close to winning the Premier League and the Champions League during his time at the club and the Londoners could have gone all the way if Pochettino was properly backed in the market.
The Londoners had to make do with their limited options while their rivals strengthened every window.
He is likely to have more resources if he takes over at Newcastle United this summer. The new owners are expected to invest heavily in the playing squad and Pochettino might get the chance to build something really special.
He has already proven himself to be a top manager in the Premier League and Newcastle would be lucky to get him as their manager next season.
As for the return to Spurs, the fans will certainly hope for a reunion in future. Pochettino is still admired by the majority of the fan base despite losing his job after a poor spell this season.
