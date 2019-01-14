Mauricio Pochettino worried about Harry Kane’s injury

Tottenham striker Harry Kane picked up an injury against Manchester United yesterday.
The England international hurt his ankle towards the end of the game and he had to be helped off the pitch.
Pochettino has confirmed that there is a swelling in the 25-yr-old striker’s ankle.
Speaking to the BBC, the Tottenham manager revealed his worry about the player. He also added that it could be a massive blow for the club if they lose Kane to injury.
He said: “It was a clear foul on Harry Kane, a big hit, [referee] Mike Dean said he didn’t see it. It was a bad tackle and now he has a bit of swelling on his ankle. It wasn’t the intention of the United player but it was a bad tackle and Kane was limping after the game. We are going to lose Son Heung-min for the Asia Cup and if Kane suffers an injury, it is going to be massive for us. He twisted his ankle and we hope that it is not a big issue.”
Spurs are set to lose Son Heung-min for the Asia Cup and they simply cannot afford to lose their best player as well.
The likes of Llorente and Janssen are simply not good enough to step in during his absence and make a difference.
Tottenham’s title hopes took a blow against United last night and losing Kane could be devastating.
Pochettino hopes that it will be a minor problem and it will be interesting to see if the striker can return for Spurs’ next game.
Harry Kane is crucial to Tottenham’s ambitions. The Londoners will be hoping that he can return swiftly and guide them to a trophy this season.