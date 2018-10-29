Mauricio Pochettino unhappy at Tottenham

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he has never been more unhappy at the club.
The Argentine explained that several factors such as the lack of transfer activity in the summer and the stadium delay have contributed to this feeling.
He said: “The season so far, it’s strange because my feeling is the worst feeling I’ve had in the five years that I’ve been here. I don’t know, it’s so difficult to explain because the circumstance because many things happen, I am disappointed we are still waiting for the new stadium when the expectation was to be there at the beginning of the season. I don’t know, many things happened in the summer, many things that make myself not in my best mood or best humour. I know I always have a good relationship with you [the press] but my feeling is not the best feeling, I had better feeling in previous seasons.”
He added: “I think, like a team, we still didn’t win nothing. We fail but we achieve. And of course always when we arrive at like a final game, we always fail. It’s about learning to compete. It’s about learning to be better. It’s about changing something we need to do different. Or maybe we are never going to learn because we have some quality but we cannot cross this level. I prefer to think that we will learn more and we need more time to improve as a team. Still we are not showing that level to be a real contender. That is my opinion.”
It will be interesting to see what happens at the end of this season. Pochettino is very highly rated around Europe and if he remains unhappy at Spurs, other clubs might come in for him.
The likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United could be in need of a new manager soon. Both clubs have started their season poorly.
There is no doubt that Spurs have improved a lot under Pochettino but there isn’t a lot more he can do to take them forward. The Londoners are in need of investment if they want to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea.
Daniel Levy’s lack of ambition in the summer left the fans frustrated and it seems that it could cost him a great young manager as well.
Here is how the fans reacted to these comments.
This is a massive warning shot at the owners. He wants more backing from them and is feeling let down.
He’s kept quiet until now but just sounds like he’s had enough of operating on a low budget compared to others.
I wouldn’t be surprised if he quits in the summer at all now
— The Spurs Compendium (@SpursCompendium) October 28, 2018
In all honesty I think the fans feel the same. I’ve not enjoyed watching Spurs this season for the first time in a long time.
— Jason (@lawjay93) October 28, 2018
Pochettino with a very worrying quote on SkySports – “The club is not focused completely on winning titles. Today we spend a lot of energy on many things. One is to win games, but it is not the priority to win games. The club needs to be more focused on winning titles”
😐 pic.twitter.com/TvKuXGFQpp
— Dave Ellis (@fullback03) October 29, 2018
Pretty much translates to “I love this club and it’s fans but I’m so sick of being expected to compete with the other top clubs both in the EPL and UCL with little or no financial backing that I’m almost ready to leave”
— Simon Fellingham (@FellinghamSimo1) October 29, 2018
Every right to be. Not been backed by the club, stadium plan is a joke! Banter FC…
— JŒL (@joelmillss) October 29, 2018