Mauricio Pochettino unhappy at Tottenham

29 October, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he has never been more unhappy at the club.

The Argentine explained that several factors such as the lack of transfer activity in the summer and the stadium delay have contributed to this feeling.

He said: “The season so far, it’s strange because my feeling is the worst feeling I’ve had in the five years that I’ve been here. I don’t know, it’s so difficult to explain because the circumstance because many things happen, I am disappointed we are still waiting for the new stadium when the expectation was to be there at the beginning of the season. I don’t know, many things happened in the summer, many things that make myself not in my best mood or best humour. I know I always have a good relationship with you [the press] but my feeling is not the best feeling, I had better feeling in previous seasons.”

He added: “I think, like a team, we still didn’t win nothing. We fail but we achieve. And of course always when we arrive at like a final game, we always fail. It’s about learning to compete. It’s about learning to be better. It’s about changing something we need to do different. Or maybe we are never going to learn because we have some quality but we cannot cross this level. I prefer to think that we will learn more and we need more time to improve as a team.  Still we are not showing that level to be a real contender. That is my opinion.”

It will be interesting to see what happens at the end of this season. Pochettino is very highly rated around Europe and if he remains unhappy at Spurs, other clubs might come in for him.

The likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United could be in need of a new manager soon. Both clubs have started their season poorly.

There is no doubt that Spurs have improved a lot under Pochettino but there isn’t a lot more he can do to take them forward. The Londoners are in need of investment if they want to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea.

Daniel Levy’s lack of ambition in the summer left the fans frustrated and it seems that it could cost him a great young manager as well.

