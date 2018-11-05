Mauricio Pochettino showers praise on Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga

With Hugo Lloris suspended for Tottenham Hotspur’s crucial Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday night at Wembley, Pochettino could turn to Paulo Gazzaniga once again.
The 26-year-old, who joined from Southampton in 2017, has made only three Premier League appearances for Spurs. He has made two Premier League starts this season, and kept one clean sheet against Huddersfield Town.
He also impressed during Spurs’ 3-1 victory against West Ham in the EFL Cup last month. The former Gillingham goalkeeper could be given another start in a crucial Champions League tie – a game Spurs will have to win to keep their hopes of staying in the tournament alive.
Pochettino has showered heaps of praise on Gazzaniga, saying his progression at the club has been fantastic. He says that the club were right to sign him as they believed in his potential.
The Argentine further adds that Gazzaniga has the potential to become a top goalkeeper in the future. The comment should particularly excite the fans, as it shows Pochettino indeed rates him highly.
It could also mean that Gazzaniga may have a bigger role to play this season, or going forward at the club, if he keeps on impressing with whatever opportunity he is provided.
“I think his progression was fantastic. Of course the credit is always for the players, but [we have] to give big credit to Toni Jiminez, the goalkeeping coach, who’s helping all the keepers to improve and grow,” said Pochettino to Football London.
“I think after one year and a half with us, I think his progression is fantastic and we were right when we signed him, because we believed and we knew him from Southampton. He’s still young for a keeper and has the potential to be top.”