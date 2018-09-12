Mauricio Pochettino should play Mousa Dembele further up the pitch

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino should look to alter Mousa Dembele’s role in order to get the best out of him.
The Belgian central midfielder has had a mediocre start to the Premier League season this year. However, his display for Belgium shows that he can still make a big difference for Spurs with a little help.
Dembele has regressed with age and he is struggling to dominate games from the central midfield. The midfielder has lost some of his pace and discipline in the recent months and Pochettino should look to push him further forward.
The Tottenham star played in an advanced role for his country during the international break and he was excellent for them. It seems that a positional tweak could work wonders for Pochettino’s team as far as Dembele is concerned.
With Winks returning from injury, Pochettino should look to use the Belgian in a more attacking role. His agility, technique and powerful presence could be a major issue for opposition defenders if he plays closer to the final third.
It will be interesting to see whether Pochettino considers moving the player further up the pitch anytime soon. It could turn out to be a masterstroke and Dembele could completely transform Tottenham’s attacking play.