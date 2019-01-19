Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham aren’t considering signing Giuseppe Rossi

Tottenham Hotspur will be without English striker Harry Kane until March after he picked up a knock during last weekend’s 1-0 loss to Manchester United.
Spurs are heavily reliant on the England international given his prolific nature in front of goal, and his absence will surely deal a huge blow on their aspirations for the season.
With the January transfer window now in full swing, the north London side have been tipped to sign a striker capable of delivering the goods in Kane’s absence.
Former Manchester United forward Giuseppe Rossi, who is currently training with the Red Devils has been linked with Tottenham, but manager Mauricio Pochettino says the club aren’t interested in him.
Giuseppe Rossi to make a shock move to Tottenham?
Mauricio Pochettino has had his say 🗣 pic.twitter.com/7wVYngmIMq
— Goal (@goal) January 19, 2019
“No, I think there are many names that appear in every transfer window,” the Argentine replied when asked if Rossi could be a solution to Spurs’ striking problems.
“I think he is another name to add on the list, but it’s only a rumour. We are not considering him.”
Rossi is currently without a club after leaving Genoa last season.
The 31-year-old, who won the Olympic Golden Boot in 2008 spent three seasons at Old Trafford between 2004 and 2007, featuring in just five Premier League games and scoring just once.
The Italian has since featured for Newcastle United, Parma, Villarreal, Fiorentina, Levante and Celta Vigo, but couldn’t quite prove himself at any of these clubs.
Rossi’s return of 91 league goals in 249 appearances isn’t really that impressive enough to earn him a move to Tottenham, and the earlier transfer links have been rightly put to bed by Pochettino.