Mauricio Pochettino says there is nothing wrong in the spying tactics used by Marcelo Bielsa on Derby County

Leeds United manager Marco Bielsa sent a spy to watch a Derby County training session ahead of Friday night’s Championship clash between both sides.
The Whites ran out 2-0 winners at the end of the game, but The Rams manager Frank Lampard is definitely still fuming at Bielsa’s spying tactics, and while the F.A has promised to look into the matter, it seems the Leeds has an ally in Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.
The Spurs manager – one of Bielsa’s disciples and ex-mentee – believes there is nothing wrong with spying on opponents as it was once a very common practice back in Argentina.
“There is nothing wrong (in spying), it’s always to try to find information and to know a little bit more about what the opponent is doing,” Pochettino told Goal.com
“30 years ago, it happened in Argentina. Not only Marcelo, all the managers were like this. They used to send people to watch the training sessions.
“Here, maybe it’s a little bit weird, but in Argentina it happens.”
— Goal (@goal) January 11, 2019
Lampard also claims Leeds spied on his side prior to the 4-1 loss in the first fixture between both sides this term, and while he doesn’t see it as an excuse to lose, he believes it’s bad for the game.
It remains to be seen if punishment will be meted out on Bielsa, but spying on opponents isn’t illegal or against the law, and the Argentine, just like Pochettino doesn’t see anything wrong with it.
Leeds remain top of the Championship table following last night’s victory, and will most likely secure promotion to the Premier League at the end of the campaign.
It’s unknown if Bielsa will stop spying on opponents, but a lot of Championship sides will be wary of prying eyes in their training sessions henceforth.
And EPL sides will also be planning to up their security should Leeds secure promotion with the controversial tactician.