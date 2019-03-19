Mauricio Pochettino says he would have preferred to draw a non-English side as Manchester City are a team that has the obligation to win

Tottenham Hotspur will play Manchester City thrice within the space of 11 days next month.
Both sides will clash in the Champions League quarterfinals after they were paired together during last Friday’s draws, while they also face in the reverse fixture of the Premier League three days later.
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed he would have preferred to play against a non-English opposition in the Champions League last-8, with City’s obsession and obligation to always win seemingly a thing of worry to him.
“I would prefer to play against a team from outside the Premier League,” Pochettino told Mundo Deportivo (via Evening Standard)
“The draw is what it is. City are a team that has the obligation to win, but not only since the arrival of Pep. With [Roberto] Mancini and [Manuel] Pellegrino also.
“We are going to compete with the incentive of launching our new stadium against them and playing with 62,000 people who are going to transmit a special energy.”
The Argentine has faced City boss Pep Guardiola 14 times since becoming a manager, and he has managed to win just twice, losing the last three by an aggregate score of 8-2.
The Etihad Stadium outfit secured a narrow 1-nil win at Tottenham’s expense last October at Wembley Stadium, and it will be interesting to see how the two tactical heavyweights look to outdo each other in the next three clashes.
City are looking to win the quadruple after winning the League Cup and advancing to the F.A Cup semis, but Spurs stand in their way of winning the Premier League and Champions League, while the north Londoners’ chances of winning silverware and playing in the elite European competition next season also depend on how they fare in those three campaign-deciding fixtures.