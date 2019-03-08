Mauricio Pochettino says he sees the Real Madrid links as something positive

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has been routinely linked with the Real Madrid job in recent seasons, but it doesn’t seem the Argentine will leave anytime soon with the north London club set to move to a new stadium in the coming days.
Despite failing to make any signings during the last two transfer windows, Spurs remain one of the best sides in the English Premier League, and they could now start investing in new players in subsequent windows with a major money-draining project already accomplished.
Finally splashing the cash on players will convince Pochettino to remain with Tottenham for the time being, but the former Espanyol boss has revealed that he desires to return to Spain someday.
Madrid will definitely be keen to make the Argentine’s wish come true, and the Spurs boss claims the link with the Santiago Bernabeu outfit is a positive one.
“I see it as something positive,” Pochettino told Spanish state broadcaster TVE (as reported by AS) when pressed on the possibility of moving to Madrid.
“It means that someone there has noticed that we’re doing our jobs well.”
The La Liga giants have struggled since Zinedine Zidane left last season and are set to end 2018-19 without a trophy having been dumped out of the Copa del Rey and Champions League, while they are 12 points behind league leaders Barcelona.
Zidane’s successor Julen Lopetegui was fired few months into his tenure, while current Madrid boss Santiago Solari isn’t likely to be in charge of the team next season, and Pochettino is definitely on the club’s radar.