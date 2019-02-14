Mauricio Pochettino reveals what he told Tottenham players at half-time vs Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur won 3-0 against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night in the first leg of the Round of 16 Champions League clash at Wembley.
After the match, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino addressed the media and shared what he told his players during the half-time break, as quoted by Football.London.
Spurs have been in good form recently and have managed four consecutive wins despite losing two of their key players through injuries.
The two sides went into the half-time interval level with a 0-0 scoreline, but Pochettino inspired his team at the break. Spurs were lively after the break and a spirited performance resulted in a memorable victory for them.
The former Southampton boss has told the reporters what he exactly said to his players at half time.
“The first half was very difficult, first of all because we never felt the confidence to play. We took some rash decisions. But after fixing some problems, showing them some clips at half-time and talking a little about different positions, offensive and defensive and trying to help the team to perform better. Also a bit lucky because it was a massive confidence boost when Sonny score made the team play much better.”
The Argentine has done a great job at Spurs, and he deserves respect and credit for the work he has been doing at the north London club.
Spurs have taken a healthy lead and if they can re-produce another performance like they did in the second half, they have a good chance of progressing through to the next round.