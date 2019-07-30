Mauricio Pochettino reveals what he said to Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy about transfer plans

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed to Football London that he has urged Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to find a perfect balance between football and business.
The Argentine has done a remarkable job since taking charge of Spurs in 2014 from Southampton, and last season guided the north London club to the Champions League final.
However, what makes the achievement more remarkable is that Spurs didn’t sign a single player in their past two transfer windows.
Pochettino reveals that he has urged Mr Levy to find a balance between football and business so that Spurs can have the best squad to compete for all major competitions.
“I told Daniel to mix between football and business, it’s so important to him is to see how he is going to help us to have the best squad,” said the Spurs boss.
“But of course, as I said before, I am going to be happy with the team we are going to finish with at the end of the transfer market.
“He is in charge to do the best for the club. I am going to be focused and spend my energy on managing and coaching in the best possible way the squad I am going to have in my hands.”
Spurs have smashed their transfer record this summer by signing Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon for a reported fee of £63 million.
The north London club also secured 18-year-old Leeds winger Jack Clarke for £9m, but he was sent back on loan to the Yorkshire club for the rest of the season.
Spurs are also actively looking to make a few more signings before the end of the transfer window.