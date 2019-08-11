Mauricio Pochettino raves about Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham Hotspur opened their 2019/20 Premier League campaign with a 3-1 victory against Aston Villa on Saturday.
Villa took the early lead through John McGinn and looked on course for a shock victory. But three goals in the last 17 minutes changed the complexion of the game.
Mauricio Pochettino was full of praise for new summer signing Tanguy Ndombele, who scored on his Premier League debut for his new club.
Spurs broke their transfer record in the summer when they signed Ndombele from Lyon for a fee in the region of £55m on a six-year deal.
Pochettino said after the match that it was a fantastic performance from the French midfielder.
“It was a fantastic performance. But to be honest there is a lot to improve, he only showed 30 or 40 per cent of his potential. He has amazing potential to improve,” said Pochettino to Football London.
The Argentine is absolutely spot on. Ndombele is one of the highly-rated young midfielders in France, and he can only grow from here on.
The midfielder has got terrific potential but Pochettino is not putting any pressure on him. The youngster needs to get stable at his new club and keep working hard.
Pochettino has worked wonders with young talents, and Spurs fans will hope that Ndombele will develop into a world-class player under the tutelage of the Argentine.
Certainly, he has made a bright start to his career at north London, and surely it will give him loads of confidence.