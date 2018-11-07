Mauricio Pochettino raves about Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino was impressed with his side’s performance in the Champions League clash on Tuesday night.
Spurs won 2-1 against PSV Eindhoven and kept their hopes of progressing to the next round alive. Despite going down within 61 seconds, Spurs showed great fighting spirit, and eventually won the tie with Harry Kane scoring twice in the second half.
Pochettino was heavily impressed with the performance of Harry Winks, labelling the midfielder’s performance as ‘excellent’, as quoted by Football.London.
With Eric Dier, Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele out injured, Pochettino used Winks in an unfamiliar defensive holding midfield role. The Spurs boss praised the 22-year-old, saying that it was a challenge for him to play in a slightly different role.
“I think was very good, I’m so happy with him. He is playing a lot, played the last three games 90 minutes. The only way to grow is playing games, making mistakes and live the experience.
“I am so happy with him, today was to play alone like a holding midfielder with Christian and Dele Alli next to him. I think it was a massive challenge and I think his performance was very, very good. It was excellent.”
Winks has struggled with injuries at Spurs, but it seems he is buzzing with confidence at the moment. He has made 15 appearances in all competitions already, and produced some eye-catching performances.