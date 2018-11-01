Mauricio Pochettino raves about Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez

Tottenham Hotspur eased into the next round of the Carabao Cup after beating West Ham 3-1 at the London Stadium on Wednesday night.
Son Heung-min scored twice for Spurs on his 150th appearance for the London club. In the process, he ended a run of 19 games in all competitions without a goal. Fernando Llorente added another for the visitors.
After the match, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino was full of praise for defender Davinson Sanchez who was terrific at the back alongside Juan Foyth.
The 22-year-old, who joined last season from Ajax, has been in good form in 2018/19. He has made seven Premier League starts, and played in Tottenham’s three Champions League games as well.
Pochettino says that he was surprised to see Sanchez playing at a top level against the Hammers, given he featured on Monday night against Chelsea as well. The Argentine has hailed him as a ‘beast’, and has praised his performance.
“For me, the surprise was Davinson Sanchez, he was a beast playing two games unless than 48 hours,” said Pochettino, as quoted by Football London.
“He has done very well, he is very strong physically and mentally. Today he was fantastic on the pitch, to praise him isn’t enough, the effort was fantastic.”
Spurs will face north London rivals Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.