Mauricio Pochettino provides potential return dates for Tottenham’s Dele Alli

Ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League clash against Burnley, Mauricio Pochettino has provided an update on when Dele Alli can return to action.
The Argentine has insisted that Alli, who is recovering from injury, could be back and available for selection in the next one to two weeks.
The 22-year-old has been out of action since 20th January after injuring his hamstring against Fulham. He has missed some crucial games for Spurs, but the north London club have managed to win their last four games.
Pochettino will be desperate to include Alli into the squad again as he aims to mount a strong challenge both domestically and in the continent.
Alli is a crucial player for Spurs, and his return to the side will be seen a massive boost for the club. The timing of his return is very crucial as the club aim to finish strongly in the final stretch of the season.
The Argentine suggested that the England international could be back as soon as next week, although he did admit that it could take up to two weeks for him, as quoted by Football.London:
“It’s difficult to know when – maybe one week, ten days, two weeks. It depends on now. He’s in a key part, maybe the last part of his recovery and that is a key part and we can’t know if it will be one week, ten days or two weeks, we’re going to assess him day-by-day.”
Spurs currently sit five points adrift of league leaders Manchester City and second placed Liverpool ahead of their trip to Turf Moor.