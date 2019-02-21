Mauricio Pochettino provides an update on Harry Kane’s injury

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Harry Kane is back in training.
The England striker picked up an injury against Manchester United earlier in the season and he has been sidelined since then. Kane damaged his ankle ligaments towards the end of the game.
Kane’s return to action would be a massive boost for the Londoners. However, Pochettino has refused to put a time frame on the striker’s return.
The England international is expected to return to action next month and he could make a key impact in the title challenge. So far, Spurs have done well to keep up with Liverpool and City in his absence.
Pochettino revealed that Kane is itching to get back to playing but he will be introduced only when he is fully fit. Spurs aren’t willing to take any risk with his fitness.
The Argentine also labelled the striker as an animal and hailed his desire to play as soon as possible.
Speaking to BBC, Pochettino said: “I don’t care if he wants to play or not. If you ask him 10 days ago he was ready to play. Every player that came from an injury or illness, it’s about the structure, when he’s possible to play or not. He’s not ahead of schedule but everyone knows that Harry is an animal, he wants to be ready as soon as possible. In some injuries, you cannot push too much, because you need to be careful. When it’s a massive injury it’s completely different. We’re so happy that in the last 10 days he was fantastic, back in training again, and he can be available again. It’s going to be a massive impact for everyone.”