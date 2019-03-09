Mauricio Pochettino opens up about Tottenham’s true level

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino seems very unhappy with his side’s performance against Southampton today.
The Saints managed to win 2-1 despite the Londoners leading the game for 75 minutes.
Pochettino has revealed to Football London that his side’s arrogance cost them the game. He also explained that people will now realise Tottenham’s true level.
He said: “Yes, but it’s good. It’s good because a lot of people now are going to realise our real level and maybe start to stop talking about the perception. It’s important now to know that we need to fight a lot until the end of the season. We are in the Champions League but of course the Champions League can disappear quickly and the Premier League is going to give the access next season to play again if you are in the top four. Of course I’m going to say what I said before. I am a little bit worried, this change too much from the first half to the second half is only one reason, it’s mental. It’s about complacency. It’s about arrogance in a bad way. You use the first half like an example, arrogance, playing with intention, focus, concentration, we matched them in everything and we were much better. In the second half it was arrogance in a bad way. I think it is a very good example for everyone of how you need to play for 45 minutes and how not to play for 45 minutes. That is of course the responsibility of everyone. I put myself ahead of everyone. I don’t want to blame someone or the team. I want to blame all of us, the club of course.”
The Londoners have been punching above their weight this season and the Argentine believes that a top four race is where they truly belong.
It will be interesting to see where Spurs finish this season. Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all breathing down their necks.
If they continue to slip up, Spurs could easily miss out on Champions League football for next season.
The Londoners are doing well in the Champions League and that is the only positive for the fans so far this season.
They had a miserable transfer window and they are paying the price for that now.
Levy’s decision to not invest in the squad this season has proved to be a costly mistake.