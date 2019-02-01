Mauricio Pochettino losses his cool with journalist who keeps twisting his words

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to keep their title challenge hopes alive when they host Newcastle United at Wembley tomorrow.
Spurs made a huge statement during the midweek after battling from a goal down to see off Watford 2-1 at the death.
The north London club were recently dumped out of the EFL Cup and F.A Cup within the space of four days, and anything less than three points against the Hornets would have dealt another huge blow on their domestic campaign.
After failing to make any signings during the summer transfer window, the club’s lack of squad depth was brutally exposed following injuries to Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son’s brief absence due to international engagement.
Nevertheless, Tottenham went the whole of January without making any additions to the team, and manager Mauricio Pochettino claims he’s pleased with his current squad nonetheless.
The Argentine wasn’t in the best of moods, though, as a journalist he knows too well and who often questions Tottenham’s lack of signings and performances in cup competitions tried to ask a question.
From 2:45 to 6:35 of the nine-minute-long video, Pochettino went on a rant, warning the journalist to desist from twisting his answers and words henceforth.