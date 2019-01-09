Mauricio Pochettino lavishes praise on Paul Gazzaniga after Chelsea win

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has lavished praise on Paulo Gazzaniga after his display against Chelsea in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals last night.
The Spurs back up keeper was excellent throughout the game and he has proven his worth every time he has been called upon this season.
The Argentine will be hoping to build on this and push Hugo Lloris for a first team place.
Pochettino revealed to Football London that Gazzaniga had a very good game and he also claimed that the shot stopper was his man of the match.
He said: “I think he was very good and I am so happy with his performance. For me he was the man of the match.”
The 27-year-old pulled off some great saves to deny the likes of N’Golo Kante and Callum Hudson-Odoi in either half.
Although his distribution wasn’t good enough, he made up for that with his presence and reflexes in the box.
Gazzaniga will be delighted with these comments from his manager and he will be hoping to put in another quality performance at Stamford Bridge now in the second leg of the semifinal.