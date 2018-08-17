Mauricio Pochettino indicates that there could be Tottenham departures soon

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that there could be players leaving the North London club by the end of the month.
There are a number of players within the Spurs first-team whose futures are uncertain such as Toby Alderweireld, Mousa Dembele, Danny Rose, Georges-Kevin N’ Koudou and striker Vincent Janssen.
While the transfer window in England closed on August 9, clubs can still sell players to clubs outside the country till the end of the month.
Pochettino aims to foster a culture at Spurs where all players feel connected to the club and he will allow players who do not feel this way to leave.
In what would have disappointed many fans of the Lillywhites, the club failed to make any new additions to the side during the transfer window even though their trophy drought now extends 10-years.
Many fans would have wanted the squad to remain intact for the sake of cover options.
However, going by the comments of Pochettino, it looks like we can expect to see departures.
The Argentine boss said as reported by Sky Sports: “Maybe, yes, we are going to see if some players believe that they can achieve their goals in another club. Maybe they are going to move. Different individual things can happen in the next few weeks.
“If some player is not happy because he needs to play or believes he can play more at another team, or needs to change the environment, or needs a new challenge or motivation, I told them that I am open to find the solution.”