Mauricio Pochettino hints Tottenham midfielder Josh Onomah could move out on loan

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has hinted that talented young midfielder Josh Onomah could move elsewhere to get regular game time.
The 21-year-old was injured in the summer and couldn’t play a single pre-season game for Spurs. In fact, he didn’t train with the first team as well.
However, he has just returned to training but still is way behind match fitness.
Onomah, a product of Spurs’s youth academy, is a bright young talent but he needs regular games to continue his development.
Pochettino said that he will take a decision on the player whether to keep him at the club or send him away on loan. However, he has added that even if he leaves on loan, the club will ensure he gets sufficient game time.
“We’re a bit disappointed about Josh because he was injured in the summer and could not play one game and train with the first team through the whole pre-season,” said Pochettino, as quoted by Football London.
“He’s a little bit behind the rest but we’re working and I’m going to decide if he’s a player that can stay with us or maybe if we believe he can play more, to find maybe some alternative for him to play more than last season. But to try for him to be more involved than he was last season at Aston Villa.”
Onomah was sent on loan to Aston Villa last season. He made 33 Championship appearances for the club, and scored four goals. However, most of his appearances have come from the bench.
Pochettino has a wealth of midfield options at his disposal especially with Harry Winks returning from injury, and another loan spell away from Spurs won’t be a bad move for the youngster.