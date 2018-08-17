Mauricio Pochettino hints Tottenham Hotspur winger Georges Kevin N’Koudou could leave this month

Mauricio Pochettino has sugested in the pre-match press conference that Georges Kevin N’Koudou could leave the club before the end of this month.
Spurs haven’t signed a player in the summer transfer window, but Pochettino seems to let go of N’Koudou, who has a little chance of breaking into the first team.
According to a recent report from Sky Sports, the 23-year-old has been targeted by German club Mainz, and Spurs have agreed a loan deal for him.
The report added that the Bundesliga club are also keen to buy N’Koudou on a permanent deal and such talks are under discussion between the two clubs.
“They are all part of the squad and the club, like I explained last week, every player has different goals, targets, motivation and reality. GK is part of the group, but like last season, he was on loan at Burnley, and maybe now he’s young, tries to play more, maybe he will have the possibility to play and be guaranteed to play more than here,” Pochettino said, as quoted by Football London.
“We’re working, it’s still open in Europe, the transfer window and many things can happen.I don’t believe there will be too much movement because we cannot sign, but different individual thins can happen.
“We’re open, I’m open, and if some players are not happy because they need to play or believe they can play more in another team, or need to change the environment or need a new challenge or motivation, I told them, I am open to try to find a solution. I want people that feel happy to be involved here every day, happy to be in the place that the manager puts you.”
The French winger spent the last season on loan at Burnley, but failed to break into the first team regularly and in the end managed only eight games for Sean Dyche’s side.
Pochettino has a wealth of attacking talents at disposal. He has the likes of Dele Alli, Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela, Heung Min-Son and Christian Eriksen – all ahead of N’Koudou in the pecking order at the club.
He is a tricky winger, possessing burst of pace and at times has shown flashes of brilliance. However, his lack of consistency means he has never been able to hold down a regular position in the side.