Mauricio Pochettino heaps praise on Steven Davis from Rangers

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has heaped praise on the Rangers midfielder Steven Davis.

The experienced midfielder joined Rangers in 2019 and he has been a useful option for Steven Gerrard since then.





The 35-year-old has worked with Pochettino at Southampton and the Argentine manager has now hailed the midfielder’s footballing intelligence and technical ability.

Pochettino also hailed the midfielder for his professionalism and attitude.

The former Spurs boss likened him to the Barcelona stars Xavi and Iniesta. While there is no doubt that he is not as good as the World Cup winning duo, he plays a similar role for Rangers.

It will be interesting to see if Davis can help Rangers beat Celtic to the title this year. The Ibrox giants have started the season well and they are in a good position to challenge the Scottish champions.

Gerrard will need the perfect blend of quality and experience to win the title and players like Davis could prove to be incredibly important for his side.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mauricio Pochettino said: “The talent of him I compare to football people like Xavi and Iniesta. You put him in the same level as this type of player because of this capacity to play football, be a playmaker, the intelligence to read the game, his capacity to run. I think to compare Christian Eriksen to this type of player too, they make your team better.”

He added: “I think how humble he is, that it is the most you can appreciate in a professional. He is a simple guy, a family guy, a good friend and we feel very proud and lucky to have spent time with him. He is a big player and a big person.”