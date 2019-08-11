Mauricio Pochettino gives his verdict on Aston Villa’s transfer dealings

Tottenham Hotspur won their opening Premier League match of the brand new 2019/20 season on Saturday after beating Aston Villa 3-1.
Harry Kane scored twice while club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele scored another to earn all three points for the home side.
Villa played really well. They took an early lead through John McGinn and looked compact and solid in the first half.
After the game, Pochettino gave his thoughts on Villa’s summer transfer dealings.
Villa have been one of the high spending clubs this summer, dishing out over £144m on new signings. Dean Smith has signed as many as 12 new players this summer, and Pochettino says that sometimes too many signings can be a disadvantage for a club.
New players need time to integrate, and the manager needs time to create the dynamics within the side. He claims that the Villa boss will need that time to create the dynamics that will help them win matches.
Spurs were also busy this summer and made some very good signings.
Villa have assembled a very good squad, and it remains to be seen how quickly Smith integrates the new players into his system.
“Of course at the beginning of the season and I told before in press conference yesterday that it’s not easy. It’s easy to maybe have the capacity to sign 10-15 players and spend money. The most difficult now is for the coach as the manager needs to build a team and create a dynamic that make you look like a team because to arrive with a lot of players is a massive job,” said Pochettino to Football London.
“If you not sign like we did last season people say you need that, but at the same time you have an advantage that you know how to work. If you sign too much, sometimes it’s a big disadvantage like what happened with Fulham last season.
“To find a balance is not easy and of course for the manager is a massive job now to stick all the pieces and try to work. It’s a job that only can happen with time. Of course, Aston Villa need time to build that dynamic that will help you win games. For me, the manager is a great manager and I admire him. For sure they have the capacity to create a dynamic that Aston Villa deserve as they are a historic club with fantastic fans and an amazing stadium.”