Mauricio Pochettino drops Tottenham transfer hint

With just a few days left for the summer transfer window to slam shut, Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has dropped an exciting transfer hint.
Pochettino vented his frustration last week when he said that he should not be asked about transfer related questions with Spurs failing to land some of their targets this summer.
However, after Spurs’ latest pre-season friendly game against Inter Milan, the Argentine was asked whether he needs more players, and he hinted that the club could remain busy.
“I am happy with my squad. You can see today a lot of younger players. In every season we are always open to improve the squad and to try to find the right players to be stronger and better and there are still four days. We’ll see what happens in the next few days,” said Pochettino to Football London.
The last part of his quote is very interesting. That Pochettino has stressed that there is still time left on the transfer window suggests that Spurs probably are working on deals to secure their targets.
According to reports from Sky Sports, Spurs are in talks to sign Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham. So, there is a high chance that the north London club can fork out a deal for the exciting teenager.