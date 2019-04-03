Mauricio Pochettino drops hint of ‘massive summer’ for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur didn’t sign a single player in the last two transfer windows, but Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he has ‘massive’ plans lined up for this summer.
At one point of time, Spurs were in the title race alongside Manchester City and Liverpool, but following a dismal run of results – one win in their last five – they are now battling to stay in the top four.
The next six weeks is very crucial for Spurs. They will finally move into their new stadium tonight, and Pochettino has admitted that he wants his side to reach the next level.
It could mean that Pochettino will be given a transfer war-chest to sign players of his choice and build a strong team that can challenge for trophies.
The Argentine has hinted that he has big plans for the summer. He said to the Guardian:
“No one believed us five years ago when we explained what we were going to do. People started to write: ‘What does this guy smoke? What pills does he take?’ Now, for me, it’s going to be a massive summer. The biggest? Yes.”
Spurs will face Crystal Palace in the Premier League and they will be looking to start a new journey at their new home with a much-needed win.
At this moment, getting into the top four, and getting past the quarter final stages of the Champions League remain Pochettino’s top priority.
Indeed, the upcoming transfer window is massive for Spurs. They need to bolster several areas in the squad, while there could be some big name exodus as well.