Mauricio Pochettino delivers his verdict on Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier

Tottenham Hotspur registered back to back wins in the Premier League after beating London rival Fulham 3-1 on Saturday at the Wembley stadium.
Lucas Moura scored the opening goal for Spurs with a brilliant curling effort just before half time. Fulham responded quickly after the break with Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring from close range.
Just when it seemed like the visitors could frustrate Spurs and snatch a point, Kieran Trippier produced a moment of sublime quality by scoring from a wonderful free-kick. The 27-year-old scored a similar type of free-kick during the World Cup and Mauricio Pochettino was full of praise after the match for the England international.
Trippier made 14 crosses during the game, and Pochettino says the former Burnley right-back has got very good crossing ability. The Argentine says that he is happy with the goal, but adds that the Spurs full-back still needs to improve.
“I think the team worked very hard to find that space that Kieran can be bright in. That position when he arrives in the side, a higher position he has a very good quality in the cross,” said Pochettino, as quoted by Football London.
“But it’s true that he had a lot of possibility to connect with offensive players but wasn’t. I think I am happy because it was a great goal, but he still needs to improve.”
Trippier is a fantastic player and is one of the key players for Spurs. However, Pochettino is absolutely spot on with his judgement.
The England full-back is excellent going forward, and possesses fantastic crossing abilities, but there is still room for improvement, especially in defending.
Spurs will travel to Old Trafford to face Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United in their next Premier League game.