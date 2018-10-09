Mauricio Pochettino could pull off a masterstroke if Tottenham sign Josh Maja

Tottenham Hotspur stunned everyone when they signed Dele Alli from Milton Keynes Dons in 2015.
Four years later, the 22-year-old is not only a key player for Mauricio Pochettino but is an asset for his country as well. He is one of the best young attacking midfielders in the world at the moment, and the credit goes to Spurs for finding and nurturing such a talent.
Can Spurs do it again? According to reports from the Mirror, Spurs are keeping tabs on Sunderland hotshot Josh Maja. They are joined by Premier League rivals Manchester City and Southampton in the race to sign him.
The youngster is attracting top-flight interest after scoring an impressive nine goals in just 12 league games for the Black Cats in League One this season.
Pochettino could pull off a masterstroke deal if Spurs can sign Maja and turn him into a successful player like Alli.
While Maja may find a move to his former club, Manchester City, a more tempting option, Spurs could be the ideal place for him to grow into a quality footballer.