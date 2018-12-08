Mauricio Pochettino comments on whether Tottenham will move for Jack Grealish in January

Tottenham Hotspur were heavily interested in signing Jack Grealish during the summer transfer window.
Ahead of Tottenham’s Premier League clash against Leicester City, the Spurs boss responded when asked whether the north London club will revisit their interest in Aston Villa star Jack in the January transfer window.
Spurs didn’t sign a single player in the summer transfer window, but they were heavily interested in the 23-year-old. In fact, Spurs made a £25 million bid for the Villa attacking midfielder – but it was rebuffed.
“Look, I think there were plenty of players linked with Tottenham, not only last summer but in the previous season,” said Pochettino to Football London when asked about Grealish.
“You know it’s difficult to talk about rumours, about names. We’ll see what happens in January. We have a full squad, we have 28 in the squad. It’s impossible to sign players if we don’t have the space.”
Grealish has been decent so far but he has failed to reproduce the kind of form he showed last season. He has scored two goals and made three assists in 20 Championship games so far, and it is hard to see him leave the club unless Villa receive a massive offer for him.
It is clear from Pochettino’s comments that he needs to shift out a few players to make room for new additions. The Argentine needs to strengthen his squad in January if they are serious about challenging for the Premier League title.