Mauricio Pochettino comments on whether Dele Alli will play against Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Dele Alli has returned to training.
The 22-year-old was forced to withdraw from the England squad with a hamstring problem earlier this month.
Since then he has missed Spurs’s Premier League and Champions League match against Liverpool and Inter Milan respectively.
According to reports from Sky Sports, Alli and Moussa Sissoko took part in Tottenham training on Thursday.
However, the Spurs boss may not be in a hurry to include Alli if he has not completely recovered.
When Mauricio Pochettino was asked whether Alli will be fit to play against Brighton at the weekend he said to Football London:
“Still we need to wait tomorrow to assess him, to see if he’ll be part of the squad. Today was a recovery day for everyone and it’s difficult to judge today if he’s ready or not to play.
“Tomorrow we’ll see if he’s ready or not to be part, if it’s possible for him to help or maybe if we need to wait a few days more to involved him in the competition.”
Alli, who is on £55k-per-week wages at Spurs is a key player for Pochettino’s side, and his absence has been badly felt by the team in recent matches.
Popular pundit Jamie Redknapp wrote last week that Alli’s absence is one of the reasons why Harry Kane is struggling to recapture his old form.
Spurs will be looking to bounce back this weekend after losing three games in a row.