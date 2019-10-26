Mauricio Pochettino comments on Tottenham summer signing Ryan Sessegnon

Tottenham Hotspur will face Liverpool in the Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday.
Spurs, who lost against the Reds in the Champions League final in Madrid last season, will be looking to earn a positive result and get their season back on track.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side picked up their first win in three games during the midweek when they defeated Red Star Belgrade 5-0 in the Champions League clash.
Ahead of the match, Pochettino was asked whether summer signing Ryan Sessegnon will be in the squad against Liverpool, to which he replied, as quoted by Football London:
“Maybe he will be available but it’s always the same – when one is in, one is out. If you plan for him to be on the bench you need to put someone out of the bench.
“We have only 18 players, 29 now with Michel [Vorm]. That is a problem but it is about waiting, being consistent and showing his quality and to wait for the opportunity that he will have during the season.”
Sessegnon joined Spurs during the summer transfer window from Fulham on the transfer deadline day for a reported fee of £25m.
The exciting 19-year-old left-winger, who can also operate as a left-back, hasn’t featured for Spurs this season as he was carrying an injury.
However, the youngster is now fully fit and has been training with the team for a weak now.
Pochettino is expected to rotate his squad again on Sunday, but the Argentine manager will probably take a cautious approach with the youngster.
Spurs find themselves 10th in the Premier League at the moment, with 12 points from nine games.