Mauricio Pochettino comments on Tottenham Hotspur’s Moussa Sissoko

Moussa Sissoko joined Spurs on the transfer deadline day of August 2016 on a five-year deal for £30 million, but the Frenchman struggled to make a strong impression under Mauricio Pochettino.
Last season, he did well at times, gaining the trust of his manager. This season, the 29-year-old has been playing superbly, and has played almost every minute since the start of December.
Goes without saying our main man again tonight was @MoussaSissoko so proud how he has made this season his totally bossing it.
— Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) January 1, 2019
Sissoko was superb again against Cardiff City on Tuesday afternoon as Spurs won 3-0. The north Londoners returned to winning ways, and picked up their sixth Premier League win in their last seven games.
Pochettino praised the Frenchman after the match, saying he is doing a “fantastic job” for the team. The Argentine is pleased with the way he has been performing in the last few games.
“I think one of his strengths is his physical condition. Of course he’s doing a fantastic job for the team. I think we are so happy and so pleased,” said Pochettino to Football London.
“That is what you expect from a player when he signs, to step up and show their quality and in the way he’s playing it’s very good news for Tottenham.”
Sissoko had 100 touches, made 88 passes with over 90% accuracy during the game, according to whoscored.com.
Spurs have moved to second in the Premier League table, six points behind Liverpool, who will face Manchester City on Thursday.