Mauricio Pochettino comments on Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has said that Fernando Llorente is doing a ‘fantastic’ job at the club, despite not getting regular opportunities.
The 33-year-old striker is seen as a back-up striker for Harry Kane, but Pochettino hasn’t always used him even when the England international was absent.
His future has come under speculation with his contract due to expire next summer. According to reports from The Independent , Llorente could make an emotional return to his former club Athletic Bilbao.
Llorente has really struggled for game time this season. He is yet to make a Premier League start, and has managed only 13 minutes of action in the league.
The Spaniard, however, has featured in cup games. He has scored one goal in the league cup, and provided an assist for Kane in Tottenham’s 2-1 win against PSV Eindhoven in the midweek.
Pochettino says that he admires Llorente’s professionalism, and adds that he is happy with his performance.
“Fernando is part of the squad. But you know when you compete with Harry Kane it’s difficult. Of course I am so happy with him, his behaviour and personality,” said Pochettino to Football London.
“He’s very professional and it’s a little bit unlucky that you can’t give him more opportunities to play, but of course when we signed him he knew his role and he’s doing a fantastic role for the club.”