Mauricio Pochettino comments on Tottenham future, fans react

5 October, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur fans will be thrilled to hear what Mauricio Pochettino has just said regarding his future at the club.

The Argentine boss is loved and adored by the Spurs fans. He has made Spurs a giant force in the Premier League, and despite making a stuttering start to the season, they are expected to finish within the top four this season as well.

He took the north London club to the Champions League final last season and has made a competitive force in Europe as well.

However, time and again, Pochettino’s future has been discussed in the media, and it once again resurfaced after Spurs lost against Bayern Munich in the Champions League clash on Tuesday night.

Spurs suffered one of the most embarrassing results in their history as they lost 7-2 against the German giants at home.

The north London club were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two side Colchester United last month which led to reports that Pochettino might leave the club.

However, Pochettino has dismissed suggestions that he could walk away from the club and said he could stay for another five more years at Tottenham.

“This is a moment to stay all together,” said Pochettino as quoted by ESPN. “It doesn’t only happen at Spurs, but all clubs in the world.

“In the end all that happens is we lost a game. No doubt we stay all together and we find a way to be successful again.

“I think every single press conference we have talked about my future. I hope we are still talking, in five years more, about my future here.”

Many Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Spurs will face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League clash on Saturday at the Amex Stadium.

