Mauricio Pochettino comments on Tottenham defender Serge Aurier

Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways after beating London rivals Crystal Palace 4-0 on Saturday afternoon.
All four goals came before the interval, with Son Heung-min scoring twice for the home side.
Spurs defender Serge Aurier made his first start of the season, and he was simply superb.
The Ivory Coast international faced an uncertain future during the summer as he was constantly linked with a move away from the club.
The former Paris Saint-Germain defender angered many Spurs fans recently when he said that there is no competition for him in the current side.
Kyle Walker-Peters has seemingly established himself as the first-choice right-back this season, but Aurier proved a point to his manager in his first game of the season.
The 26-year-old right-back was a constant threat down the right flank, and he proved his class with a fantastic performance.
Aurier made two key passes and provided an assist as well. He was equally good defensively, making two tackles and five interceptions during the game.
Pochettino was very pleased with his performance and has urged him to be more consistent in the coming matches. With this victory, Spurs have moved to third in the Premiership table, only two points behind second-placed Manchester City.
“I think he was very happy. We were very happy too. I think the performance was great. First half was fantastic, his concentration and focus. Now he needs to show and be consistent. It’s not only one game and the second game the focus and intensity start to drop,” said Pochettino about Aurier to Football London.