Mauricio Pochettino comments on Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen

Mauricio Pochettino has suggested that he is open to the idea of keeping Jan Vertonghen at the club beyond the end of his contract.
The 32-year-old is vastly experienced and he is respected highly by the fans and the players. The Belgian defender is out of contact at the end of the season and could leave for nothing.
According to reports from the Daily Mail, talks over a new deal for him are underway, but Spurs are unlikely to offer anything over a 12-month deal given his age.
Moussa Sissoko, who turned 30 in August, recently signed a four-year contract and therefore Vertonghen can expect a long-term deal at the club as well.
Pochettino has admitted that he is open to everything and added that Vertonghen is an important part of his project at Spurs. He told Football London:
“I am open to everything. But that is like I said before about Moussa Sissoko. That is a deal between the club and him and his agent. We’ll see what happens because always there are two different parties in all the deals. I think, Jan, after five years that we are all together, this is the sixth season, and he was always an important part of my project and my decisions in football. That feeling is not going to change.”
Spurs will face Bayern Munich in the Champions League clash on Tuesday night, and Vertonghen is expected to feature alongside his compatriot Toby Alderweireld at the heart of the defence.
Vertonghen has expressed his desire to continue at the north London club as well.