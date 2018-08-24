Mauricio Pochettino comments on the futures of Tottenham trio Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose and Mousa Dembele

Tottenham Hotspur haven’t made a signing in the summer transfer window and Mauricio Pochettino isn’t looking to add any player on free transfer either.
However, the Spurs boss has revealed earlier that the club could offload some of the players (either permanently or on loan) depending on the offer and the player’s situation.
Ahead of Spurs’s Premier League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford, the Spurs boss was asked to comment on the futures of Tottenham trio Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose and Mousa Dembele. He replied as quoted by Football London:
“I am working like if all the players will still be here. I cannot work thinking if they are going to be here tomorrow or not. Not only these names, different names. Can arrive an offer from a different club for nunber one, number 26, 27, 28 – players that we have. Maybe tomorrow or this afternoon arrive an offer, we will consider it. But you are focused on different names but we are focused in trying and taking the best decision to provide them the opportunity to play if they deserve.
“Like I told you, after four years this is my fifth year at the club in charge like a head coach. For me it is to start from zero and give the opportunity for all the players to play and perform and not thinking what happen from the past or what is going to happen in the future.
“Life, like football, is about today. What happened yesterday, gone. Only if you are ready in the best condition you can change your future. But if not, it is not in your hands. The most important in your hands is to give your best and be ready if this guy called you and put in a list of the starting XI, and at the end, perform in the best way.”
Pochettino has made it clear again that he is ready to forget what happened in the past, and would be willing to give opportunities to all his players.
Alderweireld, who was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, was drafted into the starting line-up last week against Fulham, and the Belgian produced a flawless performance. He was greatly missed last season, and his return to the side feels like a new signing for Spurs.
Dembele was also linked with a move away from the north London club this summer but it seems the Belgian is happy to stay put. Unless, Spurs receive a mouth watering transfer fee for him, chances of him leaving are very less.
The situation of Rose is quite interesting. He returned to the match day squad last week and could feature for Spurs in the near future. But, he is also attracting interest from French club PSG, and Spurs reportedly could be open to selling him if they get the right offer.