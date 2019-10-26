Mauricio Pochettino comments on Premier League title race

Liverpool will face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday at Anfield while Manchester City will take on Aston Villa on Saturday.
City won the Premier League title last season beating Liverpool by just one point. And the two clubs are fighting for the title once again, with Liverpool now leading the table by six points after nine games.
Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, whose side lost against Liverpool in the Champions League final last season, has suggested to Football London that the Reds are favourites to win the Premier League title this season.
The Merseyside giants are at the top of the league table with 25 points from nine matches.
When asked whether Liverpool are favourites to win the Premier League, Pochettino responded: “Yes, Liverpool is the favourites, of course it’s so early in the season but Liverpool and Manchester City are the clear favourites to win the title this season.”
Can Liverpool finally win the PL title?
The Reds were superb in the Premier League last season, but City were still better than them. Pep Guardiola’s side has the best squad in the league, but Liverpool are playing extremely well.
Jurgen Klopp’s side have won eight and drew the other game so far in the Premier League, and are looking unstoppable at the moment, even though they are yet to reach their peak form.
Last season, City came from behind and bridged the gap with Liverpool. Therefore, Guardiola’s side will have the confidence to do it again this time.
On the other hand, Liverpool will have learnt their lessons and will try their best to extend the gap with City as much as possible and not crumble under pressure.
However, there is still a long way to go, and quite a few twists and turns are expected. Liverpool will have to maintain their consistency and keep the pressure going till the end of the season if they are to win their first league title in the Premier League era.