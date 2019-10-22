Mauricio Pochettino comments on his Tottenham Hotspur future

Tottenham Hotspur have made a poor start to their 2019-20 campaign, and the pressure is gradually mounting on Mauricio Pochettino.
Spurs find themselves seventh in the Premier League table, with only 12 points on board after nine games. They have won only once in their last seven games in all competitions, and are winless in their last three.
The north London club will face Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League clash on Tuesday night, and it is a must-win game for them.
Ahead of the match, Pochettino was asked whether he is surprised about the speculations on his future. The Argentine has said that the rumours don’t surprise him.
Pochettino has been frequently linked with a move to Real Madrid, Manchester United and other top European clubs, but the Argentine has never expressed his desire to leave the club openly.
He said, as quoted by Football London:
“No. That is football. I am not surprised. In same way people praise you. If you don’t perform as people expect it’s normal. No I am not surprised. No no no. Football is always about to win today and what happened yesterday is gone. We apply this philosophy to us. Managers and coaching staff always need to think that you need to win, today and tomorrow.
“Sometimes we are too much ahead and the people sometimes believe ‘come on gaffer you are thinking too much, too much’. Yes I think too much ahead as if I don’t win…. then it not surprise me this rumour.”
Probably, this is the toughest phase of Pochettino’s career at Spurs, and he is determined to turn the tide around after a stuttering start to the season.
Spurs have picked up just one point from their opening two Champions League games, and the north London club will be looking to register their first win in this competition tonight.