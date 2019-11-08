Mauricio Pochettino comments on Giovani Lo Celso; Tottenham Hotspur fans react

After a morale-boosting 4-0 win against Red Star Belgrade, Tottenham Hotspur will now turn their attention to the Premier League where they must start winning games.
Spurs are without a victory in their last four Premier League games, and find themselves 11th in the Premier League with only 13 points on board.
18 points behind Liverpool, Spurs are already out of the title race. And they have a tough task at hand in getting into the top four with the competition being very fierce this time around.
Spurs will face Sheffield United at home on Saturday in the Premier League. Ahead of the match, Pochettino was asked whether Giovani Lo Celso, who was superb against Red Star, will feature in that game, to which the Argentine replied:
“Now we’ve finished the game we need to assess all the players now. We need to assess Dele, we need to assess Tanguy, we need to assess Giovani. Plenty of players that are…we play Sunday, then Wednesday and now we will play Saturday.
“It is so short the time to recovery that we need to be sure that everyone who is going to compete on Saturday, another massive game for us, is going to be fresh and in condition to be really competitive because we need to really strong and competitive against a very good team like Sheffield United.”
The 23-year-old Argentine midfielder was superb in the Champions League game, and many fans believe that Pochettino should start him regularly now.
However, the Argentine boss is very cautious with Lo Celso given he has just returned from a long injury layoff. His latest comments didn’t bode well with Spurs fans who feel Pochettino is making an excuse to start with Christian Eriksen, who has been very poor this season for Spurs.
Here are some of the selected tweets:
Any excuse to play number 23
— All Out Tottenham (jack) (@AllOutTHFC) November 7, 2019
Man hasn’t played for 3 weeks and plays one match in which he was awesome in, and Poch wants to make sure he is in form for Saturday? Meanwhile he never questions Eriksen’s form by starting him every time and getting shit results. I don’t get it man.
— Fiel (@MarceloFurlan5) November 7, 2019
Here we go! Excuse in advance not to play him and play a contract rebel
— Spider from Mars! (@kruder69) November 7, 2019
So bizarre in light of the fact that Poch stated he didn’t want Argentina to call up Lo Celso during this next international break for this very reason, yet refuses to do anything to stop that.
— Micah Kellner (@MicahKellner) November 7, 2019
Has to play him. No more of this nonsense Poch
— Brian A Beatty (@BeattyBrian) November 7, 2019
I’m really starting to believe Poch had a stroke over the summer. Wtf has happened to him? His tactics are all over the place
— |R|S (@zerofoxgiven75) November 7, 2019
Is that his way of justifying eriksen starting on Saturday 🤔🤔🤔
— Justin Coda (@JJcoda) November 7, 2019
Stop this nonsense Poch
— David Carter (@DCfromN17) November 7, 2019