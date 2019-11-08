Blog Competitions English Premier League Mauricio Pochettino comments on Giovani Lo Celso; Tottenham Hotspur fans react

Mauricio Pochettino comments on Giovani Lo Celso; Tottenham Hotspur fans react

8 November, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham

After a morale-boosting 4-0 win against Red Star Belgrade, Tottenham Hotspur will now turn their attention to the Premier League where they must start winning games.

Spurs are without a victory in their last four Premier League games, and find themselves 11th in the Premier League with only 13 points on board.

18 points behind Liverpool, Spurs are already out of the title race. And they have a tough task at hand in getting into the top four with the competition being very fierce this time around.

Spurs will face Sheffield United at home on Saturday in the Premier League. Ahead of the match, Pochettino was asked whether Giovani Lo Celso, who was superb against Red Star, will feature in that game, to which the Argentine replied:

“Now we’ve finished the game we need to assess all the players now. We need to assess Dele, we need to assess Tanguy, we need to assess Giovani. Plenty of players that are…we play Sunday, then Wednesday and now we will play Saturday.

“It is so short the time to recovery that we need to be sure that everyone who is going to compete on Saturday, another massive game for us, is going to be fresh and in condition to be really competitive because we need to really strong and competitive against a very good team like Sheffield United.”

The 23-year-old Argentine midfielder was superb in the Champions League game, and many fans believe that Pochettino should start him regularly now.

However, the Argentine boss is very cautious with Lo Celso given he has just returned from a long injury layoff. His latest comments didn’t bode well with Spurs fans who feel Pochettino is making an excuse to start with Christian Eriksen, who has been very poor this season for Spurs.

Here are some of the selected tweets:

Marcelo Bielsa comments on Leeds United winger Jack Clarke

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com