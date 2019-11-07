Mauricio Pochettino comments on Giovani Lo Celso after Tottenham win vs Red Star

Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways after beating Red Star Belgrade 4-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday night.
Mauricio Pochettino said in his post-match press conference that he was very impressed with the performance of Spurs midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.
The 23-year-old, who joined the north London club on loan from Real Betis in the summer transfer window, made his first start for the club, and he impressed heavily.
The Argentine international scored the opening goal of the match as Tottenham earned a comfortable win.
Lo Celso, who was one of the star performers for Real Betis last season, struggled with injuries since joining Spurs. However, he is now fully fit, and Spurs fans can expect top performances from him going forward.
And Pochettino has hailed him as a ‘very good player’, and said he is very happy with his performance.
“I think it was very good. Always it’s difficult for a new player when he arrives, and after the team was very successful last season,” said Pochettino as quoted by Football London.
“He arrived at the end of the pre-season. The circumstances were that he was behind everyone, got injured with the national team and then it was about building his fitness and his confidence, and then waiting for the opportunity to be in the starting XI and feel the opportunity.
“I am happy because he is a very good player and his personality and character is great. Now he only needs time like Tanguy [Ndombele] and Ryan Sessegnon.
“They are so young. They arrive now to the team in difficult circumstances, not the best circumstances. That is why like I tell you always I don’t expect too much, I am happy with that they provide to the team. They need time. I am happy with the players.”
Tottenham now needs to win against Sheffield United in the Premier League at the weekend and keep the momentum going.
Spurs have been very poor in the Premier League this season, but there’s still a lot of games left to resurrect their situation.
Pochettino has rotated his squad nicely and it remains to be seen whether he starts with Lo Celso at the weekend or brings in Christian Eriksen, who also scored against Red Star.