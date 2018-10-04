Mauricio Pochettino comments on Erik Lamela display after Tottenham defeat vs Barcelona

Lionel Messi produced a masterclass performance at Wembley as Tottenham suffered their second defeat in the Champions League group stage clash on Wednesday.
Although it was a spirited performance from Spurs, they were undone by a superb attacking display from the Catalans, with Messi performing at his sublime best.
Barcelona went 2-0 at the break, thanks to goals from Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic. Harry Kane gave Spurs hope with a clever low finish before Messi scored from close range.
Erik Lamela’s deflected effort gave Spurs a glimmer of hope again but Messi had the final word with a simple strike after Luis Suarez’s brilliant dummy.
Mauricio Pochettino was full of praise for Lamela who has made some vital contributions already this season. The 26-year-old has already scored three goals and registered three assists in all competitions this season, although he is yet to start in the Premier League.
Pochettino has said that Lamela is an important player for him, and the club expects a lot from the Argentine. He added that Lamela is getting better with every game but the club need to manage him properly.
“We expect a lot from him. After one year he was injured and suffered two surgeries,” said Pochettino to Football London when asked to comment on Lamela’s performance.
“I think step by step he’s feeling better and of course we need to manage and handle him in a different way to other players. But we accept that situation and always hoping that he’s going to be important and help the team in the future.”