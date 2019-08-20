Mauricio Pochettino claims Manchester City’s consistency and squad depth is why Tottenham Hotspur can’t be compared to them

Tottenham Hotspur left Etihad Stadium with a point on Saturday following a 2-2 draw with Manchester City.
It was a hard-fought point as Spurs were the second-best team all game.
City attempted 30 shots, with 10 of them on target, while Tottenham only managed three attempts, scoring from both of their shots on target.
Had VAR and the new handball rule not intervened, striking out Gabriel Jesus’ later goal after Aymeric Laporte handed the ball during the build-up, Pep Guardiola’s side would have deservedly run out winners.
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that getting a point from the game made him happy, and he inadvertently agreed that Man. City are currently a better side than his as there is no basis for comparison between them.
“I’m happy because of the point. Like I told you after the game against Aston Villa, we need to improve a lot. I think the team or the squad is unsettled,” the Argentine told football.london after the game.
“We need to wait until the transfer window in Europe is closed to see which players we’re going to have. Of course, that is never easy and we faced the Premier League winners of the last two seasons today.”
“They are a very consistent team, improving every season and signing players that came from different teams who are winning, like (Joao) Cancelo from Juventus. We’re in a different process, that is why you cannot compare both teams.”
City’s consistency and squad depth set them apart from the other teams in the English top-flight, and it’s telling that Jose Mourinho believes their team B is capable of challenging Liverpool and Spurs for the title.
The North London outfit made three major additions to their squad during the summer transfer window – the same number of signings the Etihad Stadium outfit made – but there remains uncertainties over the futures of the likes of Christian Eriksen and Serge Aurier with the European window still opened till September 2.
The quality of signings City made is also superior to Tottenham’s, and the gulf in quality between both sides was evident on Saturday.
Spurs have to do better if they are to challenge the Citizens this season, and it will be interesting to see how they fare going forward.