Mauricio Pochettino bemoans lack of support at Tottenham

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has opened up about his time at the club.

The Argentine revealed that he and his coaching staff made some mistakes but they expected more support from Daniel Levy and the board.





He also pointed out the lack of signings towards the end of his tenure at the club.

He said to El Pais (via Goal): “I always say, without false humility, that we too made mistakes that led to what happened, although we did expect a little more support or reassurance to reverse the situation.

“But the club line was going another way and there was wear; respite was needed from both sides.

“We work in a result-led environment where it seems that all the things that have a good result are the ones that continue. But, how do you measure what works or not?

“Only the one who wins or the one who exceeds expectations? After the Champions League final, four years in the top four, two years without signings … a different management strategy was needed.

“Sometimes the vision of a coaching staff is not accepted by the club management. We knew what could happen.

“You need to fall, be down to then go up, but Tottenham made the decision to separate us after five and a half years. I understand that it is a long time.”

Having led Spurs to a Champions League final the previous year, Pochettino was expected to go on and achieve big things this past season. However, his team started poorly and that led to his sacking.

Although the Londoners have shown some improvement under Jose Mourinho. It is clear that they need investment in the transfer market.

Pochettino had to work with limited resources and looking back at his whole term, it was a successful spell. He managed to rebuild the club while challenging for the Premier League and the Champions League.

With a bit more support and investment, he could have easily led them to trophies.

It will be interesting to see if Levy is willing to back his new manager this summer. Mourinho will need help if he is to win something with the club soon. Without proper strengthening, Spurs are simply not ready to challenge the likes of Chelsea, United, Liverpool or City.