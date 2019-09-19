Mauricio Pochettino admits he wasn’t happy with Tottenham’s first half performance vs Olympiakos

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he was very disappointed with Tottenham’s performance in the Champions League clash against Olympiakos.
Spurs threw away a two-goal lead and were forced to settle for a point in their Champions League Group B opener in Greece on Wednesday night.
The north London club went ahead through Harry Kane who scored for the visitors from the penalty spot. Lucas Moura scored a magnificent goal from 20-yards out to make it 2-0.
Just before the break, impressive Portuguese winger Daniel Podence pulled one back for the home side.
Pochettino said after the match that he wasn’t happy with his side’s performance in the first half. The Argentine revealed that he told the players at half time that they were not respecting the game plan.
“I feel very disappointed. To be honest, first half I wasn’t happy with our performance. From the beginning we had a plan and we didn’t respect the plan. That was what disappointed me the most. I told the players at half-time,” said Pochettino to Football London.
Spurs enjoyed 56% of possession and registered 10 shots during the game of which they managed to keep five on target.
Pochettino has every reason to be disappointed about as Spurs should have won the game. For the second time this month, they have failed to preserve a 2-0 lead, and that is something they must work on in their coming games.