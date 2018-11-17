Matuidi says Digne is ‘stronger defensively’ at Everton

Blaise Matuidi was full of praise for Lucas Digne, saying the Everton left-back is “stronger defensively” after playing in the Premier League. Digne joined the Blues from Barcelona over the summer and has gone on to make 11 appearances in all competitions.
The 25-year-old’s career started out in France for LOSC Lille where he made 62 appearances across the board before being headhunted by Paris Saint-Germain in 2013. Digne turned out 44 times for the Parisians, winning two Ligue 1 titles and the French League Cup before a loan move to AS Roma followed (42 appearances).
He was eventually sold to Barcelona and made 46 appearances over two years, competing with Jordi Alba for a starting place. Digne was unable to successfully dethrone the Spaniard and came to England to get his career back on track. Matuidi believes he’s doing exactly that and relayed such praise to L’Equipe (h/t Sport Witness).
He said: “Lucas played at PSG, Roma, Barça, the big clubs where he progressed offensively. And here he plays in a championship that forces him to be stronger defensively. I don’t see all his matches but I have seen him, and I find him effective. Above all, in the (national team) he never disappointed.”
Digne’s Everton side are currently ninth in the Premier League table with 19 points from 12 games this season, coming off the back of four wins and a draw from their last half a dozen outings. The Toffees are just one point adrift of a Europa League place and next face Cardiff City on November 24.
The summer signing has made one assist in his 10 league games for Everton, averaging a tackle or interception every 21 minutes.
Stats from Transfermarkt.