Matty Longstaff reacts to his Newcastle United debut and goal against Manchester United

Newcastle United academy graduate Matty Longstaff had a dream Premier League debut at the Saint James’ Park yesterday.
The youngster’s 72nd-minute strike handed Newcastle all the three points against Manchester United, and Magpies head coach Steve Bruce will be glad he decided to play him ahead of Jonjo Shelvey.
Matty started alongside his brother Sean Longstaff in a two-man midfield, and he was brilliant from start to finish.
He struck the upright earlier in the game, but got it right at the second time of asking.
The win made it eight points in as many Premier League games for Newcastle this season, and it’s a debut to remember for the younger Longstaff.
Here is how he reacted to it all on Twitter:
It doesn’t get much better than that ⚫️⚪️ @NUFC pic.twitter.com/UrQko1Ma3U
— Matty Longstaff (@mattylobby48) October 7, 2019
The 19-year-old first played for the first-team during Newcastle’s Premier League Asia Trophy win over West Ham United in China during the preseason, and he also played the first 45 minutes during the friendly against Preston.
Matty played all 90 minutes in the League Cup loss to Leicester City in August and is now set to establish himself as a key player for Bruce’s side like his older brother has done.