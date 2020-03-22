Matty Longstaff considering Newcastle exit

Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff is considering an exit this summer.
As per reports (cited by Chronicle), the player is a target for several European clubs. The likes of Dortmund, Inter Milan, Ajax and Brugge have contacted the player already.
Meanwhile, West Ham, Arsenal and Everton have expressed their interest in the player as well.
It will be interesting to see if the player decides to move on at the end of this season. He will be a free agent in the summer.
There won’t be any shortage of suitors if the player refuses to sign an extension with the Magpies. He has shown his potential in the Premier League already.
It would be a big blow for Newcastle though. Bruce needs to hold on to the talented young players at the club.
The Magpies cannot afford to sign readymade stars and therefore developing the youth is the ideal way forward for them.
The fans will be disappointed to see the midfielder leave as well.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle intensify their efforts to agree on a deal in the coming weeks. They should do their best to convince Longstaff.
Here is how some of the Newcastle fans have reacted to the news.
Moving abroad is best for his career let’s be real, he’s not getting game time here and he’s not going to improve sat on the bench
— jack (@Jack__1955) March 22, 2020
Good for him if we won’t pay a good wage or ever show ambition in anything
— BillyNellisV2 (@BillyNellisV2) March 22, 2020
Don’t blame him
We are a mess
— Mr Henry 🇩🇲 (@HENRYD8TH) March 22, 2020
Don’t blame him one bit. This version of NUFC is woeful. He needs a coach who can develop him like Rafa did his brother last year. No coincidence that a top coach leaves and Sean looks lost. Bruceosaurus is hopeless.
— Ian (@ian_riches) March 22, 2020
Good luck to Matty longstaff if he does leave Newcastle.He won’t learn anything under Bruce.He needs to work under a manager who will bring his game on.
— MSW (@Toonattics) March 22, 2020