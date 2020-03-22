Blog Columns Site News Matty Longstaff considering Newcastle exit

Matty Longstaff considering Newcastle exit

22 March, 2020

Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff is considering an exit this summer.

As per reports (cited by Chronicle), the player is a target for several European clubs. The likes of Dortmund, Inter Milan, Ajax and Brugge have contacted the player already.

Meanwhile, West Ham, Arsenal and Everton have expressed their interest in the player as well.

It will be interesting to see if the player decides to move on at the end of this season. He will be a free agent in the summer.

There won’t be any shortage of suitors if the player refuses to sign an extension with the Magpies. He has shown his potential in the Premier League already.

It would be a big blow for Newcastle though. Bruce needs to hold on to the talented young players at the club.

The Magpies cannot afford to sign readymade stars and therefore developing the youth is the ideal way forward for them.

The fans will be disappointed to see the midfielder leave as well.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle intensify their efforts to agree on a deal in the coming weeks. They should do their best to convince Longstaff.

Here is how some of the Newcastle fans have reacted to the news.

 

